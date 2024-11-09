SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024 Published 8:29 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

College football Week 11 action includes six games with SEC teams. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida vs. Texas | South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

SEC Scores | Week 11

Texas 49 – Florida 17

Texas covered the 21.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (16 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Jerrick Gibson (16 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaydon Blue (6 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS)

Florida Top Performers

Passing: Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (19 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja’Kobi Jackson (19 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chimere Dike (9 TAR, 5 REC, 95 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Texas 329 Total Yards 562 132 Passing Yards 352 197 Rushing Yards 210 3 Turnovers 1

South Carolina 28 – Vanderbilt 7

South Carolina covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 45.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)

Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Sanders (2 TAR, 2 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Pavia (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Pavia (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Eli Stowers (7 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Vanderbilt 452 Total Yards 274 238 Passing Yards 166 214 Rushing Yards 108 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 11 SEC Schedule

Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field TV Channel: SECN

