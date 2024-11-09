SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024
Published 8:29 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
College football Week 11 action includes six games with SEC teams. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Florida vs. Texas | South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
SEC Scores | Week 11
Texas 49 – Florida 17
Texas covered the 21.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (19-for-27, 333 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (16 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaydon Blue (6 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS)
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: Aidan Warner (12-for-25, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (19 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chimere Dike (9 TAR, 5 REC, 95 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Florida
|Texas
|329
|Total Yards
|562
|132
|Passing Yards
|352
|197
|Rushing Yards
|210
|3
|Turnovers
|1
South Carolina 28 – Vanderbilt 7
South Carolina covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 45.5-point total.
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (14-for-20, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Sanders (2 TAR, 2 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Passing: Diego Pavia (16-for-31, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Eli Stowers (7 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|South Carolina
|Vanderbilt
|452
|Total Yards
|274
|238
|Passing Yards
|166
|214
|Rushing Yards
|108
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 11 SEC Schedule
Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: SECN
