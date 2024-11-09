Titans vs. Chargers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 10 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

A win by the Los Angeles Chargers over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams’ upcoming game, on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET (at SoFi Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Chargers are totaling 315 yards per game on offense this year (22nd in NFL), and they are giving up 303.8 yards per game (eighth) on defense. In terms of points scored the Titans rank 27th in the NFL (17.5 points per game), and they are 27th on the other side of the ball (26.6 points allowed per game).

Titans vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-7.5) Toss Up (39) Chargers 29, Titans 9

Titans Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 25.0% chance to win.

Tennessee has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Tennessee games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

The average total for Titans games is 40.6 points, 1.6 more than this game’s over/under.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chargers a 78.9% chance to win.

Los Angeles has covered the spread five times in eight games this season.

So far this season, just one Los Angeles game has hit the over.

The total for this game is 39, one points fewer than the average total in Chargers games thus far this season (postseason included).

Titans vs. Chargers 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chargers 19.9 12.6 19.3 11.7 20.2 13.2 Titans 17.5 26.6 17 22.8 18 30.5

