Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 10 Published 6:11 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of three games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team in play. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Indiana 92, Eastern Illinois 68

Indiana 92, Eastern Illinois 68 Projected Favorite: Indiana by 23.3 points

Indiana by 23.3 points Pick ATS: Eastern Illinois (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 74, Arizona State 73

Gonzaga 74, Arizona State 73 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 0.2 points

Gonzaga by 0.2 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Creighton Bluejays vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 104, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Creighton 104, Fairleigh Dickinson 81 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 23.5 points

Creighton by 23.5 points Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+32.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

