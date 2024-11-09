Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Ridley’s stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Ridley has been targeted 59 times and has 27 catches for 399 yards (14.8 per reception) and one TD, plus four carries for 32 yards one touchdown.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley (full participation in practice, rest) appears on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Tyler Boyd (FP/shoulder): 21 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Nick Vannett (FP/neck): 10 Rec; 78 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 10, 2024

November 10, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Total: 39 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 27 399 100 1 14.8

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0

