Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9? Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Utah Hockey Club go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hockey Club.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He takes four shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Hockey Club defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hockey Club are allowing 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hockey Club have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:54 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

