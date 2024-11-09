Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9? Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Utah Hockey Club. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hockey Club.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

O’Reilly averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Hockey Club defensive stats

The Hockey Club are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hockey Club have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 16:47 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.