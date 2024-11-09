Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9? Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Utah Hockey Club. Is Steven Stamkos going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hockey Club?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hockey Club yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Hockey Club defensive stats

The Hockey Club are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hockey Club have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 2 0 2 21:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 5-2

Predators vs. Hockey Club game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.