Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Hockey Club on November 9?
Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Utah Hockey Club. Is Steven Stamkos going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hockey Club?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hockey Club yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Hockey Club defensive stats
- The Hockey Club are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hockey Club have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Hockey Club game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
