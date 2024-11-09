Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Tony Pollard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Pollard’s stats on this page.

Pollard has season stats which include 622 rushing yards on 142 carries (4.4 per attempt) and three touchdowns, plus 24 receptions on 32 targets for 135 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Pollard is currently listed on this week’s injury report (limited participation in practice, foot). His game status was not designated on the latest report.

The Titans have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Tyjae Spears (FP/hamstring): 33 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 76 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julius Chestnut (questionable/foot): 16 Rush Att; 71 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 10, 2024

November 10, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Total: 39 points

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 142 622 3 4.4 32 24 135 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 28 128 0 3 26 0

