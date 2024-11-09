Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
Tony Pollard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Pollard’s stats on this page.
Pollard has season stats which include 622 rushing yards on 142 carries (4.4 per attempt) and three touchdowns, plus 24 receptions on 32 targets for 135 yards.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Pollard is currently listed on this week’s injury report (limited participation in practice, foot). His game status was not designated on the latest report.
- The Titans have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Tyjae Spears (FP/hamstring): 33 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 76 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Julius Chestnut (questionable/foot): 16 Rush Att; 71 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 10, 2024
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Chargers -7.5
- Total: 39 points
Pollard 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|142
|622
|3
|4.4
|32
|24
|135
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|16
|82
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|17
|62
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|6
|14
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|22
|88
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|17
|93
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|16
|61
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|20
|94
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|28
|128
|0
|3
|26
|0
