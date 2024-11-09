Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 5:21 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Tyjae Spears was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Spears’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 10, Spears has 33 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (12 targets) for 76 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Spears (full participation in practice, hamstring) is on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have an injury designation for the game.

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Titans this week: Tony Pollard (LP/foot): 142 Rush Att; 622 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 135 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Julius Chestnut (questionable/foot): 16 Rush Att; 71 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 10, 2024

November 10, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Total: 39 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.