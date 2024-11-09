Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Boyd’s stats below.

In terms of season stats, Boyd has been targeted 30 times and has 21 catches for 184 yards (8.8 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Boyd makes an appearance on the injury report this week (full participation in practice, shoulder). He does not have a game status listed as of now.

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Calvin Ridley (FP/rest): 27 Rec; 399 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nick Vannett (FP/neck): 10 Rec; 78 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 10, 2024

November 10, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Total: 39 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 21 184 70 0 8.8

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0

