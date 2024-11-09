Will Will Levis Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). All of Levis’ stats can be found on this page.
Levis’ season stats include 699 passing yards (139.8 per game). He is 83-for-125 (66.4%), with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions, and has 16 carries for 106 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Levis is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, shoulder). His game status was not designated on the latest report.
Titans vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 10, 2024
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Spread: Chargers -7.5
- Total: 39 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|83
|125
|66.4%
|699
|5
|7
|5.6
|16
|106
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|16
|27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
