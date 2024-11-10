Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 11 Published 10:41 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (7-8) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (5-9-1) currently includes six players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 11.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Nhlpa Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Ross Colton C Out Foot Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche’s 52 total goals (3.5 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Colorado ranks 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL play.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 37 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

Nashville allows 3.3 goals per game (50 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Predators (+126) 6

