Published 10:41 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 11

The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (7-8) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (5-9-1) currently includes six players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 11.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Nhlpa
Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out Head
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Ross Colton C Out Foot
Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche’s 52 total goals (3.5 per game) rank ninth in the league.
  • Colorado ranks 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL play.
  • Their -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 37 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
  • Nashville allows 3.3 goals per game (50 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
  • Their -13 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-150) Predators (+126) 6

