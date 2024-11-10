Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 11
Published 10:41 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (7-8) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (5-9-1) currently includes six players. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 11.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Out
|Nhlpa
|Jonathan Drouin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ross Colton
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche’s 52 total goals (3.5 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Colorado ranks 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL play.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 37 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- Nashville allows 3.3 goals per game (50 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- Their -13 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Predators (+126)
|6
