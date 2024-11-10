Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 11 Published 7:22 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Eastern Washington Eagles and Missouri Tigers take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Monday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Florida A&M +32.5 vs. Maryland Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Maryland Terrapins

Florida A&M Rattlers at Maryland Terrapins Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

Maryland by 24.5 points

Spread: Maryland (-32.5)

Maryland (-32.5) TV Channel: B1G+ ATS Pick: Stetson +2.5 vs. Citadel Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Citadel Bulldogs

Stetson Hatters at Citadel Bulldogs Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 11

Citadel by 2.2 points

Spread: Citadel (-2.5)

Citadel (-2.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Stony Brook +12.5 vs. George Mason Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves at George Mason Patriots

Stony Brook Seawolves at George Mason Patriots Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

George Mason by 9.6 points

Spread: George Mason (-12.5)

George Mason (-12.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Alabama -18.5 vs. McNeese Matchup: McNeese Cowboys at Alabama Crimson Tide

McNeese Cowboys at Alabama Crimson Tide Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

Alabama by 21.4 points

Spread: Alabama (-18.5)

Alabama (-18.5) TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

