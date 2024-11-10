How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 10 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:57 am Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 10 with a free Fubo trial

NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 10 games listed below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Email newsletter signup

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bills (-3.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-7.5)
Total: 42		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bears (-6)
Total: 38.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-2.5)
Total: 45		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-6.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-6.5)
Total: 50.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-7.5)
Total: 39		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jets (-1.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-7.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup