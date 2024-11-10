How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11 Published 12:37 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

Monday’s game that pits the Colorado Avalanche against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)

This season, Colorado games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total 11 times.

There have been six Nashville games with over 6.5 goals this season.

The Avalanche score 3.47 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.47, adding up to 0.6 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.

This game’s total is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -147

In the 10 times this season the Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-4 in those games.

Colorado is 5-3 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -147 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 59.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Predators Moneyline: +123

Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in five opportunities).

The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one chance).

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 44.8% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

One of Colorado’s top offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, who has put up 29 points in 15 games.

Having scored six goals and adding 18 assists, Cale Makar is a strong contributor for Colorado through 15 games.

On 43 shots (for eight goals) and 12 assists, Mikko Rantanen has recorded 20 points this season.

Alexandar Georgiev (2-5-0) has a 4.0 goals against average and a save percentage of .852 for Colorado.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game). He has totaled eight goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 19:00 per game).

Roman Josi is a top scorer for Nashville, with 10 total points this season. He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in 15 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.

Juuse Saros has a record of 4-7-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 317 saves and a .911 save percentage, 16th in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/5/2024 Kraken W 6-3 Home -185 11/7/2024 Jets L 1-0 Away +122 11/9/2024 Hurricanes W 6-4 Home +110 11/11/2024 Predators – Home -147 11/13/2024 Kings – Home – 11/15/2024 Capitals – Home – 11/18/2024 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away +123 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away – 11/15/2024 Flames – Away – 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

