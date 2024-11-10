How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11
Published 12:37 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
Monday’s game that pits the Colorado Avalanche against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.
Avalanche vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)
- This season, Colorado games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total 11 times.
- There have been six Nashville games with over 6.5 goals this season.
- The Avalanche score 3.47 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.47, adding up to 0.6 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.
- This game’s total is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Avalanche Moneyline: -147
- In the 10 times this season the Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-4 in those games.
- Colorado is 5-3 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -147 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have a 59.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.
Predators Moneyline: +123
- Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in five opportunities).
- The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one chance).
- Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 44.8% to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Colorado 4, Nashville 3
Avalanche Points Leaders
- One of Colorado’s top offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, who has put up 29 points in 15 games.
- Having scored six goals and adding 18 assists, Cale Makar is a strong contributor for Colorado through 15 games.
- On 43 shots (for eight goals) and 12 assists, Mikko Rantanen has recorded 20 points this season.
- Alexandar Georgiev (2-5-0) has a 4.0 goals against average and a save percentage of .852 for Colorado.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game). He has totaled eight goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 19:00 per game).
- Roman Josi is a top scorer for Nashville, with 10 total points this season. He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in 15 games.
- Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 4-7-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 317 saves and a .911 save percentage, 16th in the league.
Avalanche’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/5/2024
|Kraken
|W 6-3
|Home
|-185
|11/7/2024
|Jets
|L 1-0
|Away
|+122
|11/9/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 6-4
|Home
|+110
|11/11/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-147
|11/13/2024
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|L 3-2
|Away
|+102
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|L 6-2
|Away
|+184
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 4-0
|Home
|-160
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|+123
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
