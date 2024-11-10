How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 11

Published 12:37 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Monday’s game that pits the Colorado Avalanche against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.6 goals)

  • This season, Colorado games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total 11 times.
  • There have been six Nashville games with over 6.5 goals this season.
  • The Avalanche score 3.47 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.47, adding up to 0.6 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.
  • This game’s total is 0.8 less than the 7.3 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -147

  • In the 10 times this season the Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-4 in those games.
  • Colorado is 5-3 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -147 or shorter.
  • The Avalanche have a 59.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Predators Moneyline: +123

  • Nashville is yet to win as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in five opportunities).
  • The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +123 or longer (in one chance).
  • Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 44.8% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

  • One of Colorado’s top offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, who has put up 29 points in 15 games.
  • Having scored six goals and adding 18 assists, Cale Makar is a strong contributor for Colorado through 15 games.
  • On 43 shots (for eight goals) and 12 assists, Mikko Rantanen has recorded 20 points this season.
  • Alexandar Georgiev (2-5-0) has a 4.0 goals against average and a save percentage of .852 for Colorado.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game). He has totaled eight goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 19:00 per game).
  • Roman Josi is a top scorer for Nashville, with 10 total points this season. He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in 15 games.
  • Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 10.
  • Juuse Saros has a record of 4-7-1 in 12 games this season, conceding 31 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 317 saves and a .911 save percentage, 16th in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/5/2024 Kraken W 6-3 Home -185
11/7/2024 Jets L 1-0 Away +122
11/9/2024 Hurricanes W 6-4 Home +110
11/11/2024 Predators Home -147
11/13/2024 Kings Home
11/15/2024 Capitals Home
11/18/2024 Flyers Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102
11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160
11/11/2024 Avalanche Away +123
11/14/2024 Oilers Away
11/15/2024 Flames Away
11/17/2024 Canucks Away

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

