How to Watch the NBA Today, November 11 Published 11:16 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

In one of the five intriguing matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet at Paycom Center.

Info on how to watch today’s NBA action is included for you.

Watch the NBA Today – November 11

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and YES

Gulf Coast Sports and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

NBCS-CA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH

CHSN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC

NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT

SCHN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

