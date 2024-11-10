How to Watch the NBA Today, November 11
Published 11:16 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
In one of the five intriguing matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet at Paycom Center.
Info on how to watch today’s NBA action is included for you.
Watch the NBA Today – November 11
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
