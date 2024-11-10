How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11 Published 8:19 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Marquette Golden Eagles hit the court in one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Yale Bulldogs at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston University Terriers at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

