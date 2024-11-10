How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11
Published 8:19 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Marquette Golden Eagles hit the court in one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that include a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Saint Peter’s Peacocks at No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UMKC Kangaroos at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Yale Bulldogs at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston University Terriers at No. 22 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
