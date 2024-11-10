NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for November 12 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Boston Celtics (9-2) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Tuesday’s game can assist you in making an informed wager taking advantage of the best bets on the board.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 12.5)

Boston has six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta has three wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As a 12.5-point favorite or greater, the Celtics have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Pick OU:

Over (231.5)





The Celtics and their opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in four of 11 games this season.

The Hawks have played 10 games this season that finished with a point total over 231.5 points.

The average total in Boston’s games this season is 229.2, 2.3 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 231-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.5 more points than this game’s point total.

The Celtics are the second-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the third-most points.

The Hawks have surrendered the 30th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Celtics have given up the 26th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-699)

The Celtics have won nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has been at least a -699 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has yet to enter a game this year with longer moneyline odds than +500.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 87.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

