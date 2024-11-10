NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 11 Published 10:20 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Sacramento Kings taking on the San Antonio Spurs.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 11

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -1.5

Kings -1.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.9 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 1.9 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)

Over (221.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW

NBCS-CA and FDSSW

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 210.5 points

210.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and YES

Gulf Coast Sports and YES

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.6 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (234 total projected points)

Over (234 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH

CHSN and FDSOH

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.7 total projected points)

Over (216.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC

NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Rockets -13.5

Rockets -13.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 19.3 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 19.3 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)

Over (226.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT

SCHN and MNMT

