NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 11
Published 10:20 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Sacramento Kings taking on the San Antonio Spurs.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 11
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -1.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 11.6 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Rockets -13.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 19.3 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
