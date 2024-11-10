November 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:12 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to see on a Monday NHL schedule that features a lot of exciting contests.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch November 11 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Calgary Flames 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.