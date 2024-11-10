SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 12 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

Looking for an updated view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

8th Last Game Result: W 42-13 vs LSU

Week 12 Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st

31st Last Game Result: W 28-10 vs Georgia

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

8-1 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th

64th Last Game Result: W 49-17 vs Florida

Week 12 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: South Carolina

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: W 28-7 vs Vanderbilt

Week 12 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Georgia

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

3rd Last Game Result: L 28-10 vs Ole Miss

Week 12 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Tennessee

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

8-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 65th

65th Last Game Result: W 33-14 vs Mississippi State

Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: L 44-20 vs South Carolina

Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: LSU

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: L 42-13 vs Alabama

Week 12 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: L 49-17 vs Texas

Week 12 Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th

17th Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs South Carolina

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Missouri

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 54th

54th Last Game Result: W 30-23 vs Oklahoma

Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Oklahoma

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Missouri

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th

34th Last Game Result: L 63-31 vs Ole Miss

Week 12 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th

15th Last Game Result: L 28-18 vs Tennessee

Week 12 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd

42nd Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Vanderbilt

Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

16th Last Game Result: L 33-14 vs Tennessee

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

