Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 11
Published 6:11 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024
The McNeese Cowboys versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that includes a ranked team on the court. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Rutgers 77, Saint Peter’s 52
- Projected Favorite: Rutgers by 24.9 points
- Pick ATS: Rutgers (-18.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Grambling Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Grambling 67
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 10.6 points
- Pick ATS: Grambling (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. McNeese Cowboys
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 90, McNeese 69
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 21.4 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (-18.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. UMKC Kangaroos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 81, UMKC 58
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 22.4 points
- Pick ATS: UMKC (+28.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 83, Lamar 66
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 16.3 points
- Pick ATS: Lamar (+25.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Yale Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 76, Yale 75
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Yale (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 90, Central Michigan 59
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 30.5 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. Boston University Terriers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 89, Boston University 49
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 39.8 points
- Pick ATS: UCLA (-24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.