Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 11 Published 6:11 pm Sunday, November 10, 2024

The McNeese Cowboys versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that includes a ranked team on the court. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Rutgers 77, Saint Peter’s 52

Rutgers 77, Saint Peter’s 52 Projected Favorite: Rutgers by 24.9 points

Rutgers by 24.9 points Pick ATS: Rutgers (-18.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Grambling Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Grambling 67

Florida 78, Grambling 67 Projected Favorite: Florida by 10.6 points

Florida by 10.6 points Pick ATS: Grambling (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. McNeese Cowboys

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 90, McNeese 69

Alabama 90, McNeese 69 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 21.4 points

Alabama by 21.4 points Pick ATS: Alabama (-18.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 81, UMKC 58

Iowa State 81, UMKC 58 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 22.4 points

Iowa State by 22.4 points Pick ATS: UMKC (+28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 83, Lamar 66

Texas A&M 83, Lamar 66 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 16.3 points

Texas A&M by 16.3 points Pick ATS: Lamar (+25.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Yale Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 76, Yale 75

Purdue 76, Yale 75 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 0.3 points

Purdue by 0.3 points Pick ATS: Yale (+15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 90, Central Michigan 59

Marquette 90, Central Michigan 59 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 30.5 points

Marquette by 30.5 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. Boston University Terriers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 89, Boston University 49

UCLA 89, Boston University 49 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 39.8 points

UCLA by 39.8 points Pick ATS: UCLA (-24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

