Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 12
Published 3:22 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
In college basketball play on Tuesday, the Portland State Vikings versus the San Diego Toreros is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Portland State +2.5 vs. San Diego
- Matchup: Portland State Vikings at San Diego Toreros
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Portland State by 32 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UIC +15.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: UIC Flames at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: UIC by 14.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-15.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: South Alabama +17.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: South Alabama by 11.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-17.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +26.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-26.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +20.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois State -1.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 17.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sam Houston +15.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida Atlantic +5.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UCF Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Akron +12.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Akron by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota +22.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 12
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-22.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
