Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 15 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 20:55 on the ice.

Skjei has five points overall, with at least one point in five different games.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Skjei averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (13 opportunities).

He has had a point in five games (of his 15 this season).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league play.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.