Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 20:55 on the ice.
  • Skjei has five points overall, with at least one point in five different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (13 opportunities).
  • He has had a point in five games (of his 15 this season).

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league play.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
  • The Avalanche have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

