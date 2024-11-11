Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on November 11
Published 6:17 am Monday, November 11, 2024
When the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Monday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Cale Makar and Roman Josi will be among the top players to watch.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-152)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|15
|7
|22
|29
|Cale Makar
|15
|6
|18
|24
|Mikko Rantanen
|15
|8
|12
|20
|Casey Mittelstadt
|15
|6
|10
|16
|Ross Colton
|10
|8
|1
|9
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|15
|8
|5
|13
|Roman Josi
|15
|1
|9
|10
|Ryan O’Reilly
|15
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|15
|3
|6
|9
|Gustav Nyquist
|15
|5
|3
|8
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche offense’s 52 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked ninth in the NHL this year.
- Colorado ranks 30th in total goals against, allowing 3.9 goals per game (59 total) in league play.
- The Avalanche have the league’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 34.62%.
- The Predators’ 37 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Nashville has allowed 3.3 goals per game, and 50 total, which ranks 24th among all league teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (23.08%) ranks 10th-best in the league.
