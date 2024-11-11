Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on November 11 Published 6:17 am Monday, November 11, 2024

When the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Monday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Cale Makar and Roman Josi will be among the top players to watch.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 11

Monday, November 11 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Avalanche (-152)

Avalanche (-152) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nathan MacKinnon 15 7 22 29 Cale Makar 15 6 18 24 Mikko Rantanen 15 8 12 20 Casey Mittelstadt 15 6 10 16 Ross Colton 10 8 1 9 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 15 8 5 13 Roman Josi 15 1 9 10 Ryan O’Reilly 15 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 15 3 6 9 Gustav Nyquist 15 5 3 8

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Avalanche offense’s 52 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked ninth in the NHL this year.

Colorado ranks 30th in total goals against, allowing 3.9 goals per game (59 total) in league play.

The Avalanche have the league’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 34.62%.

The Predators’ 37 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Nashville has allowed 3.3 goals per game, and 50 total, which ranks 24th among all league teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (23.08%) ranks 10th-best in the league.

