Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 12 Published 4:33 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

As they gear up to meet the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on Tuesday, November 12 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Celtics (9-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has six players on it.

The Celtics came out on top in their most recent matchup 113-107 against the Bucks on Sunday. In the win, Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points.

The Hawks’ most recent contest was a 125-113 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Clint Capela put up 20 points, nine rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Springer PG Questionable Illness 0.8 1 0.3 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Foot

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -13.5 236.5

