Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 12
Published 6:32 am Monday, November 11, 2024
The Boston Celtics (9-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Celtics 126 – Hawks 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 12.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-17.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.8
- The Celtics (6-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 27.2% more often than the Hawks (3-8-0) this season.
- Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 36.4% of the time this season (four out of 11). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (nine out of 11).
- The Celtics have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (2-4).
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics own a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 120.2 points per game. At the other end, they rank eighth with 109.6 points allowed per contest.
- Boston is grabbing 43.5 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.8 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).
- The Celtics rank 22nd in the NBA with 23.9 assists per game.
- Boston is forcing 13.9 turnovers per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.5 turnovers per contest (third-best).
- The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 18.5 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively the Hawks are the ninth-ranked team in the league (116.1 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).
- At 42.5 rebounds per game and 45.3 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 21st and 21st in the league, respectively.
- At 28 assists per game, the Hawks are eighth in the league.
- Atlanta is 20th in the league in turnovers per game (15) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.6).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 14th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).
