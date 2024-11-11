Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 12 Published 6:32 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics (9-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Celtics 126 – Hawks 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 12.5)

Celtics (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-17.4)

Celtics (-17.4) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

The Celtics (6-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 27.2% more often than the Hawks (3-8-0) this season.

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 36.4% of the time this season (four out of 11). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (nine out of 11).

The Celtics have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 120.2 points per game. At the other end, they rank eighth with 109.6 points allowed per contest.

Boston is grabbing 43.5 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.8 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Celtics rank 22nd in the NBA with 23.9 assists per game.

Boston is forcing 13.9 turnovers per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.5 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 18.5 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively the Hawks are the ninth-ranked team in the league (116.1 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).

At 42.5 rebounds per game and 45.3 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 21st and 21st in the league, respectively.

At 28 assists per game, the Hawks are eighth in the league.

Atlanta is 20th in the league in turnovers per game (15) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.6).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 14th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

