Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche face off at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 15 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

In three of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 15 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 13 Points 1 8 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

