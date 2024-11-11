Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche face off at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -225, Under: +170)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 15 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:00 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
- In three of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 15 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|0
