Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a wager on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 15 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 16:59 on the ice.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in six games, with eight points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).

Through 15 games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league play.

The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 8 Points 2 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

