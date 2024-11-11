Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a wager on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 16:59 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in six games, with eight points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 15 opportunities).
  • Through 15 games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in league play.
  • The team’s -7 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
8 Points 2
5 Goals 1
3 Assists 1

