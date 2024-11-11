How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11

Published 9:20 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 11

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the McNeese Cowboys taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Eastern Washington Eagles at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - November 11

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – November 11

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 11

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 11

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, November 11

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, November 11

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup