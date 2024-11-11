How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 11 Published 9:20 am Monday, November 11, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the McNeese Cowboys taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

Eastern Washington Eagles at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grambling Tigers at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

McNeese Cowboys at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lamar Cardinals at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

