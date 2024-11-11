How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12 Published 8:46 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics (9-2) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on November 12, 2024.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

In games Boston shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Celtics are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.

The Celtics average just 1.4 fewer points per game (120.2) than the Hawks give up (121.6).

Boston has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46% from the field.

The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 12th.

The Hawks’ 116.1 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 109.6 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Celtics post 117.8 points per game in home games, compared to 121.6 points per game in away games.

Defensively Boston has played worse in home games this year, ceding 109.8 points per game, compared to 109.6 away from home.

The Celtics are draining 20 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging away from home (17.7 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are scoring fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than away (117.8). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (120.6) than away (123.5).

At home, Atlanta gives up 120.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 123.5.

The Hawks pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (27.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Al Horford Questionable Toe Jaden Springer Questionable Illness Jayson Tatum Questionable Ankle Kristaps Porzingis Out Foot

Hawks Injuries