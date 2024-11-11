How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published 8:46 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The Boston Celtics (9-2) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) on November 12, 2024.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.
- The Celtics average just 1.4 fewer points per game (120.2) than the Hawks give up (121.6).
- Boston has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 121.6 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 12th.
- The Hawks’ 116.1 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 109.6 the Celtics allow.
- Atlanta has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Celtics post 117.8 points per game in home games, compared to 121.6 points per game in away games.
- Defensively Boston has played worse in home games this year, ceding 109.8 points per game, compared to 109.6 away from home.
- The Celtics are draining 20 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging away from home (17.7 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are scoring fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than away (117.8). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (120.6) than away (123.5).
- At home, Atlanta gives up 120.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 123.5.
- The Hawks pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (27.8).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Toe
|Jaden Springer
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jayson Tatum
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Foot
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal