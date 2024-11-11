How to Watch the NBA Today, November 12 Published 11:16 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features eight games, including the Dallas Mavericks versus the Golden State Warriors.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 12

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

FDSDET and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TSN and FDSWI

TSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily

KJZZ and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

