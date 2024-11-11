How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12 Published 8:22 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Duke Blue Devils is one of four games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 12 Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.