How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12
Published 8:22 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Duke Blue Devils is one of four games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Alabama Jaguars at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 12 Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
