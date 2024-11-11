How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12
Published 5:18 pm Monday, November 11, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court across 10 games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the CSU Northridge Matadors taking on the USC Trojans at Galen Center.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
North Texas Eagles at No. 25 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Pepperdine Waves at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Wofford Terriers at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Charlotte 49ers at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at UT Martin Skyhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Jaguars at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
CSU Northridge Matadors at No. 3 USC Trojans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
