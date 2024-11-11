Jayson Tatum Injury Status – Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report November 12 Published 4:33 pm Monday, November 11, 2024

Currently, the Boston Celtics (9-2) have four players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks have six players on the injury report.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

The Celtics head into this contest on the heels of a 113-107 victory over the Bucks on Sunday. Tatum’s team-leading 31 points paced the Celtics in the win.

The Hawks’ most recent game was a 125-113 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Clint Capela scored a team-best 20 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Al Horford C Questionable Toe 8.7 5.7 2.4 Jaden Springer PG Questionable Illness 0.8 1 0.3 Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Ankle 30.5 7.6 5 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Foot

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Out Ankle Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -14.5 228.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.