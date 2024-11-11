Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
  • He has gotten at least one point in seven games, and has nine points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7% of them.
  • In seven of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in seven games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
9 Points 1
3 Goals 0
6 Assists 1

