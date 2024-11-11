Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 15 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -9.

He has gotten at least one point in seven games, and has nine points in all.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7% of them.

In seven of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in seven games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 9 Points 1 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.