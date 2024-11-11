Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 15 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:52 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
- He has gotten at least one point in seven games, and has nine points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7% of them.
- In seven of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up a point in seven games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
