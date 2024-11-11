Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 25:23 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
- He has had at least one point in six games, and has 10 points in all.
- Josi has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).
- Through 15 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with four multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
- The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.