Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:23 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.

He has had at least one point in six games, and has 10 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

Josi averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).

Through 15 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with four multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 10 Points 2 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

