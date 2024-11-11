Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:23 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
  • He has had at least one point in six games, and has 10 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Josi averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).
  • Through 15 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with four multi-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have conceded 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
  • The Avalanche have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
10 Points 2
1 Goals 1
9 Assists 1

