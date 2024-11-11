Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 19:51 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.
- He has accumulated at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
- In nine of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 15 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.