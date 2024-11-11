Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 19:51 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.

He has accumulated at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

In nine of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 15 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 10 Points 1 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.