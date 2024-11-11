Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 19:51 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
  • In nine of the 15 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 15 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 30th in goals against, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -7, the team is 19th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
10 Points 1
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 1

