Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11 Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 15 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:39 on the ice.

Stamkos has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.

Stamkos has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).

In 15 games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 1 8 Points 2 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.