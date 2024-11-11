Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 15 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:39 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).
  • In 15 games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have conceded 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
15 Games 1
8 Points 2
4 Goals 1
4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game - November 11

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup