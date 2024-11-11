Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 11
Published 5:44 am Monday, November 11, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 15 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:39 on the ice.
- Stamkos has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.
- Stamkos has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (15 opportunities).
- In 15 games played this season, he has recorded eight points, with two multi-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 59 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|15
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
