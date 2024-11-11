Tennessee vs. Georgia Nov. 16 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:37 am Monday, November 11, 2024

SEC foes will square off when the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers meet on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Georgia game info

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia statistical matchup

Georgia Tennessee 410.6 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.3 (15th) 306.6 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (4th) 124.1 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (9th) 286.4 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.2 (59th) 15 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (54th) 12 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (29th)

Georgia leaders

In nine games, Dylan Sampson has rushed for 1,129 yards (125.4 per game) and 20 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Sampson has scored zero touchdowns, with 12 catches for 94 yards.

Nico Iamaleava has passed for 1,868 yards (207.6 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

In addition, Iamaleava has rushed for 215 yards and one TD.

In nine games, Dont’e Thornton has 20 catches for 505 yards (56.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tennessee leaders

Carson Beck has been a catalyst for the Bulldogs’ offense this season, racking up 2,488 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 65.4% completion percentage.

As a runner, Trevor Etienne has compiled 477 yards in the ground game with seven rushing touchdowns in nine games.

The Bulldogs’ passing game has been helped by the receiving ability of Etienne, who has caught 23 balls (on 27 targets) for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

In nine games, Dillon Bell has converted 52 targets into 33 receptions, 393 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

