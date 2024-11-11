Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 12:22 am Monday, November 11, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 29.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:55 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

