Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 12:22 am Monday, November 11, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

