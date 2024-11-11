Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11? Published 12:22 am Monday, November 11, 2024

Should you bet on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 59 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 16:47 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

