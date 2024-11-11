Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
Published 12:22 am Monday, November 11, 2024
In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Stamkos has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 59 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-0
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
