Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 13
Published 11:27 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Illinois Fighting Illini square off in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Illinois -22.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 71.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-22.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia State +4.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Georgia State by 30.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Santa Clara -16.5 vs. North Dakota State
- Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Santa Clara by 51.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Santa Clara (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tennessee State +3.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Howard Bison vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tennessee State by 30.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Howard (-3.5)
ATS Pick: Wyoming +22.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Wyoming by 9.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-22.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Tennessee -25.5 vs. Montana
- Matchup: Montana Grizzlies at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 54 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-25.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Tennessee -25.5 vs. Montana
- Matchup: Montana Grizzlies at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 54 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-25.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -9.5 vs. Evansville
- Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 37.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bucknell -6.5 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Bucknell by 34.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bucknell (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure -1.5 vs. FGCU
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 13
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 29.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.