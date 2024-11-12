Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (231.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ridley a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dig into his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 73.5 fantasy points (8.2 per game), Ridley is 21st at his position and 96th in the NFL.

Ridley has picked up 300 yards receiving, on 20 catches (32 targets), with two touchdowns and 40.3 fantasy points (13.4 per game) over his past three games.

Ridley has accumulated 342 yards receiving, on 23 catches (49 targets), with two touchdowns and 45.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game) in his past five games.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers — Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, nine yards, on three targets.

