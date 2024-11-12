Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 11 vs. the Vikings Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), TE Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (231.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Okonkwo a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Ranked 279th overall in the NFL and 40th at his position, Okonkwo has accumulated 21.3 fantasy points (2.4 per game) so far in 2024.

Okonkwo has accumulated 66 yards receiving, on six catches (10 targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.6 fantasy points (1.5 per game) over his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 13 receptions on 17 targets, for 122 yards, and has accumulated 2.0 fantasy points on average (10.2 in all).

In his best game of the season, Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 7.5 fantasy points — two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo posted a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

