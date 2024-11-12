Hawks vs. Mavericks Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 25 Published 5:44 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) take on the Dallas Mavericks (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Mavericks 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Mavericks 116.1 Points Avg. 114.1 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 34.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 23.9 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 4.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 19.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 3.1 per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs 3.3 steals per game. Zaccharie Risacher collects one block an outing.

Mavericks’ Top Players

Luka Doncic is having a strong season overall, averaging 28.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 8.1 assists per game.

Doncic averages 3.3 made threes per game.

The Mavericks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Kyrie Irving’s 1.6 steals and Daniel Gafford’s 1.2 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away –

Mavericks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/16 Spurs – Home – 11/17 Thunder – Away – 11/19 Pelicans – Home – 11/22 Nuggets – Away – 11/24 Heat – Away – 11/25 Hawks – Away – 11/27 Knicks – Home – 11/30 Jazz – Away – 12/1 Trail Blazers – Away – 12/3 Grizzlies – Home – 12/5 Wizards – Away –

