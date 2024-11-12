Honoring our veterans Published 10:38 am Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Claiborne County honored its veterans on Saturday with a parade down Main Street in Tazewell and a special program in the Cardwell Veterans’ Memorial Park.

The day started with free breakfast for veterans provided by County Seat Cafe. About 40 veterans attended the breakfast and over 30 participated in the parade.

“We’ve had a really great day honoring those who have served our country on behalf of our county. We had a really good breakfast for those that could make it. We’d like to get that to where we’re serving 100 of you next year,” County Mayor Joe Brooks said. “We had 33 veterans ride in our parade. It’s our hope next year to have 100. Our hope is to have people lined up on both sides of the sidewalks waving flags and showing support to people who have dedicated their lives serving our country.”

Sheriff Bob Brooks led the parade, which also featured Tazewell Mayor Bill Fannon and Mayor Brooks, the TNT Fire Department, and the color guard from the Union County JROTC along with the local veterans.

Following the parade, Mayor Brooks welcomed everyone to the veteran’s program. It was opened with a prayer by Mark Campbell followed by Bailiff Doug Evans leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brooks said that Claiborne County Veterans Service Officer Gary Hansard normally leads the pledge but was away attending his grandson’s ball game on Saturday. Hansard’s office in the County Courthouse is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 to 4.

Anna Beth Walker sang the National Anthem.

Brooks observed a moment of silence in memory of Ms. Janice Derryberry, who would often sing the anthem and was dedicated to honoring veterans.

Retired U.S. Army Major Lee Brame, Claiborne County’s former VSO, was the featured speaker.

Music was provided by Scott Payne & Terry Keck, including their song “God Bless the Soldier.”

Veterans in attendance from each branch of the military were called up as a group. The color guard raised each branch’s flag while the respective service hymn was played.

The 2024 veteran honoree is Rick Poore, SFC (ret) U.S. Army and National Guard. His daughter, Alyssa Brown, also an Army veteran, spoke about Rick and his service.

Poore served continuously beginning in 1988 and retiring in 2014. Rick has received the following distinctions during his service career: Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Award, Iraq Campaign Medal, Noble Patron of Armor, Combat Service Award, Army Achievement Medal, Distinguished Service Award, and many others.

Dorothy Shuford and Tammy Moyers handed out service tokens to the oldest veteran in attendance from each branch of the military along with a special token. These included Army veteran Ed Booth (88), Marine Corps veteran Bill Jones (76), Nary veteran Don Cline (84) and Air Force veteran Dawn Williams (63). A special token was also given to Ann Campbell, 93, as the wife of one veteran and the mother of two others.