How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13
Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024
There are four games featuring an SEC team on Wednesday in college basketball action.
Today’s SEC Games
Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Norfolk State Spartans at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Lamar Cardinals at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
