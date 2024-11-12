How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13 Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

There are four games featuring an SEC team on Wednesday in college basketball action.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lamar Cardinals at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

