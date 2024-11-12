How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13

Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 13

There are four games featuring an SEC team on Wednesday in college basketball action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lamar Cardinals at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 13

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 12

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - November 12

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 12

Lions, Bills, Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

Lions, Bills, Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup